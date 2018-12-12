Brazil judge revokes injunction, reinstates minimum truck freight rates

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil Supreme Court Judge Luiz Fux revoked an injunction he had agreed to last week and reinstated on Wednesday a controversial table that sets minimum truck freight prices.

The table was heavily criticized by farmers and commodities traders and Fux had accepted an injunction banning fines for violations of the minimum prices. The government, faced with the threat of a new trucker strike, successfully requested him to drop the injunction. The incoming government of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro does not have plans to cancel the table, Reuters reported on Friday. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)