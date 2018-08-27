Brazil top court says it will rule as soon as possible on freight policy

BRASÍLIA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Supreme Court will rule as soon as possible on several legal challenges to the constitutionality of a government policy imposing minimum freight prices, but no ruling will come on Monday, Supreme Court Justice Luiz Fux said.

Brazil’s new minimum freight price policy has attracted criticism from industrial and agribusiness sectors, which filed legal challenges against the measure that was signed into law by President Michel Temer on Aug. 9.