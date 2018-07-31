FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 31, 2018 / 11:49 AM / in 41 minutes

Brazil fuel distribution firms targets in price-fixing probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distribution companies Petrobras Distribuidora SA, Ipiranga and Raízen have become targets in an investigation into price fixing, Paraná state police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The police are serving eight arrest warrants and 12 search and seizure warrants in connection with the probe. The fuel distribution companies are suspected of criminally fixing fuel prices at the pump and hence harming competition in the market, police said.

Petrobras Distribuidora, Ipiranga, which belongs to Ultrapar Participações, and Raízen, a joint venture of Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, did not have an immediate comment. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Ana Mano)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.