UPDATE 2-Brazil fuel distributors investigated for price fixing

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s three largest fuel distribution companies are under investigation for fixing prices at the pump and harming competition, Paraná state police said on Tuesday, reigniting debate over fuel prices in Latin America’s largest oil producer.

The firms involved in the price fixing allegations are Petrobras Distribuidora SA, a subsidiary of state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA; Ipiranga, a unit of Ultrapar Participações SA; and Raízen, a Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc joint venture.

The police are serving eight arrest warrants and 12 search and seizure warrants in connection with the probe in the city of Curitiba, Paraná’s state capital, according to police.

The probe comes two months after Brazil’s economy was paralyzed by a trucker strike over soaring diesel fuel prices. While the government resolved that protest with new subsidies and other measures, antitrust regulators also raised concerns about a lack of competition in the highly concentrated sector.

Police said they were targeting managers and sales representatives of the three firms in the investigation, which has been underway for a year.

They accused the fuel distribution companies of dictating the prices at the pump charged by individual gas station owners, a violation of Brazilian market rules that the owners should have freedom to set prices freely.

Petrobras Distribuidora, also known as BR Distribuidora, said in a statement that it follows “the best commercial, competitive and ethical practices toward the consumer” and demands the same behavior from its partners and workforce.

Raízen said fuel prices were set by individual gas station owners with no interference from the distributor.

“The company operates in total conformity with applicable legislation and always acts toward the consumer in a competitive way and in favor of free competition,” it said in a statement.

Ipiranga, which belongs to Ultrapar Participações did not have an immediate comment on the investigation.

