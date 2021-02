FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talks with journalists after a meeting with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in Brasilia, Brazil January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he planned to send a bill to Congress on Friday that would cut taxes on diesel, following a recent threat by truck drivers to strike over high fuel prices.

In a weekly online broadcast on Thursday, Bolsonaro said he would like the National Financial Policy Council to be involved in setting guidelines for fuel taxes.