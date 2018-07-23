Brazil to boost grain production by 30 pct by 2028 -minister

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi on Monday projected the country’s grain output would rise 29.6 percent to 302 million tonnes by the 2027/28 crop year.

Brazil’s meat output will rise a similar 29.6 percent to 35 million tonnes over the same period, while the country’s overall food exports should reach $130 billion by 2028, Maggi said in a speech to the Global Agribusiness Forum in Sao Paulo.