August 23, 2018 / 7:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil court lifts injunction suspending products with glyphosate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has lifted an injunction that had suspended registration of products containing the agrochemical glyphosate in Brazil, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Thursday on his official Twitter account.

The court ruled on Aug. 3 that new products containing the chemical could not be registered in the country and existing registrations would be suspended starting from September, until health authority Anvisa issued a decision on its re-evaluation of glyphosate’s safety. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Ana Mano Editing by Leslie Adler)

