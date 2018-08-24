FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil yet to rule on glyphosate ban, agriculture minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Twitter on Friday that he had incorrectly stated a day earlier that a court had lifted an injunction on products containing the popular herbicide glyphosate and that a ruling was still pending.

A Brazilian court had ruled on Aug. 3 that new products containing the chemical could not be registered in the country and existing registrations would be suspended starting from September, until health authority Anvisa issues a decision on its re-evaluation of glyphosate’s safety. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

