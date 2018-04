SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s deputy mines and energy minister Paulo Pedrosa has decided to step down from his post, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters on Friday.

The move follows the resignation of his boss, Fernando Coelho Filho, one of a dozen cabinet ministers who are leaving the government to run in the October general election. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga and Luciano Costa Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)