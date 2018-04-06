FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 2:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's deputy mines and energy secretary to resign - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context on Pedrosa, no comment from ministry)

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s deputy mines and energy minister, Paulo Pedrosa, has decided to step down from his post, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters on Friday.

The move follows the resignation of his boss, Fernando Coelho Filho, one of a dozen cabinet ministers who is leaving the government to run in the October general election.

The mines and energy ministry did not have an immediate comment.

Pedrosa had been seen a likely candidate to replace Coelho Filho, according to analysts. He has been leading efforts to overhaul electricity sector rules and played a key role in government plans to privatize state-run electricity company Centrais Eletricas Brasileira SA. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga and Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

