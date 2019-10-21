Brazil house speaker says hopes 'golden rule' fiscal bill can pass this year

BRASÍLIA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Monday given the urgency of passing new fiscal rules, he hopes to approve this year the “golden rule” bill that bans the government from borrowing to finance its deficit.

After meeting with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, Maia also said that he will seek consensus with Senate leaders to advance tax reform and the golden rule bill on government borrowing after pension reform clears Congress. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)