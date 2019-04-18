Bonds News
April 18, 2019 / 4:42 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (April 2019)

2 Min Read

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President......................................Jair BOLSONARO

(Sworn in Jan. 1, 2019) Vice-President ..........................Gen. Hamilton MOURAO

- - - - - - - - MINISTERS: Agriculture..............................Tereza Cristina DIAS Citizenship and Social Action.....................Osmar TERRA Defense.................................Gen. Fernando AZEVEDO Economy..........................................Paulo GUEDES Education...................................Abraham WEINTRAUB Environment....................................Ricardo SALLES Foreign Relations..............................Ernesto ARAUJO Health.................................Luiz Henrique MANDETTA Infrastructure..........................Gen. Tarcisio FREITAS Justice and Public Security.......................Sergio MORO Mines & Energy.........................Adm. Bento ALBUQUERQUE Regional Development...........................Gustavo CANUTO Science and Technology..........................Marcos PONTES Tourism................................Marcelo Alvaro ANTONIO Transparency & Oversight.......................Wagner ROSARIO Women, Family and Human Rights..................Damares ALVES

- - - - - - - - Presidential Chief of Staff....................Onyx LORENZONI Secretary of the Presidency..................Floriano PEIXOTO Secretary of the Government.......Gen. Carlos dos SANTOS CRUZ National Security Adviser.................Gen. Augusto HELENO Solicitor General.........................André Luiz MENDONÇA

- - - - - - - - Central Bank President.........................Roberto CAMPOS

(End Government List)

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below