BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (February 2020)

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President......................................Jair BOLSONARO

(Sworn in Jan. 1, 2019) Vice-President ..........................Gen. Hamilton MOURAO

- - - - - - - - MINISTERS: Agriculture..............................Tereza Cristina DIAS Citizenship....................................Onyx LORENZONI Defense.................................Gen. Fernando AZEVEDO Economy..........................................Paulo GUEDES Education...................................Abraham WEINTRAUB Environment....................................Ricardo SALLES Foreign Relations..............................Ernesto ARAUJO Health.................................Luiz Henrique MANDETTA Infrastructure..........................Gen. Tarcisio FREITAS Justice and Public Security.......................Sergio MORO Mines & Energy.........................Adm. Bento ALBUQUERQUE Regional Development..........................Rogerio MARINHO Science and Technology..........................Marcos PONTES Tourism................................Marcelo Alvaro ANTONIO Transparency & Oversight.......................Wagner ROSARIO Women, Family and Human Rights..................Damares ALVES

- - - - - - - - Presidential Chief of Staff.................Gen. Walter BRAGA Secretary of the Presidency....................Jorge OLIVEIRA Secretary of the Government...........Gen. Luiz Eduardo RAMOS National Security Adviser.................Gen. Augusto HELENO Solicitor General.........................André Luiz MENDONÇA

- - - - - - - - Central Bank President.........................Roberto CAMPOS

(End Government List) ]