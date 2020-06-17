BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (June 2020)

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President......................................Jair BOLSONARO

(Sworn in Jan. 1, 2019) Vice-President ..........................Gen. Hamilton MOURAO

- - - - - - - - MINISTERS: Agriculture..............................Tereza Cristina DIAS Citizenship....................................Onyx LORENZONI Communications....................................Fabio FARIA Defense.................................Gen. Fernando AZEVEDO Economy..........................................Paulo GUEDES Education...................................Abraham WEINTRAUB Environment....................................Ricardo SALLES Foreign Relations..............................Ernesto ARAUJO Health.....................(acting).....Gen. Eduardo PAZUELLO Infrastructure..........................Gen. Tarcisio FREITAS Justice and Public Security....................André MENDONÇA Mines & Energy.........................Adm. Bento ALBUQUERQUE Regional Development..........................Rogerio MARINHO Science and Technology..........................Marcos PONTES Tourism................................Marcelo Alvaro ANTONIO Transparency & Oversight.......................Wagner ROSARIO Women, Family and Human Rights..................Damares ALVES

- - - - - - - - Presidential Chief of Staff.................Gen. Walter BRAGA Secretary of the Presidency....................Jorge OLIVEIRA Secretary of the Government...........Gen. Luiz Eduardo RAMOS National Security Adviser.................Gen. Augusto HELENO Solicitor General.............................José Levi MELLO

- - - - - - - - Central Bank President....................Roberto CAMPOS NETO

(End Government List) ]