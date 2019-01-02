BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (January 2019)

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President......................................Jair BOLSONARO

(Sworn in Jan. 1, 2019) Vice-President ..........................Gen. Hamilton MOURAO

- - - - - - - - MINISTERS: Agriculture..............................Tereza Cristina DIAS Citizenship and Social Action.....................Osmar TERRA Defense.................................Gen. Fernando AZEVEDO Economy..........................................Paulo GUEDES Education...................................Ricardo RODRIGUEZ Environment....................................Ricardo SALLES Foreign Relations..............................Ernesto ARAUJO Health.................................Luiz Henrique MANDETTA Infrastructure..........................Gen. Tarcisio FREITAS Justice and Public Security.......................Sergio MORO Mines & Energy.........................Adm. Bento ALBUQUERQUE Regional Development...........................Gustavo CANUTO Science and Technology..........................Marcos PONTES Tourism................................Marcelo Alvaro ANTONIO Transparency & Oversight.......................Wagner ROSARIO Women, Family and Human Rights..................Damares ALVES

- - - - - - - - Presidential Chief of Staff....................Onyx LORENZONI Secretary of the Presidency..................Gustavo BEBIANNO Secretary of the Government.......Gen. Carlos dos SANTOS CRUZ Institutional Security....................Gen. Augusto HELENO Solicitor General.........................André Luiz MENDONÇA

- - - - - - - - Central Bank President..........................Ilan GOLDFAJN

(Until Roberto CAMPOS confirmed)

(End Government List)