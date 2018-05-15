BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (May 2018)

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President........................................Michel TEMER (Sworn in Aug. 31, 2016 after impeachment of Dilma Rousseff) Vice-President (vacant)

- - - - - - - - MINISTERS: Agriculture......................................Blairo MAGGI Budget & Planning.............................Esteves COLNAGO Cities........................................Alexandre BALDY Culture......................................Sérgio Sá LEITÃO Defence....................(acting).........Gen. Joaquim LUNA Education.....................................Rossieli SOARES Environment................(acting)..............Edson DUARTE Finance.......................................Eduardo GUARDIA Foreign Relations...............................Aloysio NUNES Health.........................................Gilberto OCCHI Human Rights...............(acting).....Gustavo do Vale ROCHA Industry & Trade.........................Marcos Jorge DE LIMA Justice.......................................Torquato JARDIM Labor...........................................Helton YOMURA Mines & Energy......................Wellington MOREIRA FRANCO National Integration.........................Antonio DE PADUA Public Security.................................Raul JUNGMANN Science, Innovation & Communications..........Gilberto KASSAB Social & Agrarian Development................Alberto BELTRAME Sports..........................................Leandro FROES Tourism.....................................Vinicius LUMMERTZ Transparency & Oversight.....(acting)..........Wagner ROSARIO Transport, Ports & Civil Aviation.............Valter SILVEIRA

- - - - - - - - Presidential Chief of Staff....................Eliseu PADILHA Secretary of the Presidency...(acting)...........Joaquim LIMA Political Affairs Secretary......................Carlos MARUN Institutional Security......................Sergio ETCHEGOYEN Attorney General...............................Grace MENDONÇA

- - - - - - - - Central Bank President..........................Ilan GOLDFAJN

(End Government List)