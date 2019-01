SAO PAULO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult slashed its forecast for Brazil’s 2018/2019 soybean harvest by 5.2 million tonnes on Thursday, citing a dry spell that has hurt soy fields.

During a press conference ahead of a crop tour next week, André Pessoa, a partner at Agroconsult, said Brazilian soy farmers are now expected to produce 117.6 million tonnes of the oilseeds this season, down from 122.8 million in a prior forecast. (Reporting by Ana Mano)