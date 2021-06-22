Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Fishing & Farming

UPDATE 1-Brazil's 2020/2021 corn crop forecast below 94 mln T - Reuters poll

By Nayara Figueiredo

0 Min Read

 (Adds details, table)
    By Nayara Figueiredo
    SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will
harvest just under 94 million tonnes of corn this season, a
Reuters poll of ten forecasters indicated on Tuesday, a fall of
8.5% from the last due to a severe drought.
    Crop failure will lead to higher imports and lower exports
of the cereal, the forecasters suggested, as Brazil, home to
some of the world's largest meat processors, needs it to make
livestock feed.
    Daniely Santos, an analyst with agribusiness consultancy
Celeres, cut her 2021 corn export forecast to 22.5 million
tonnes from 32 million tonnes, and told Reuters she estimates
Brazilian corn imports at 4 million tonnes.
    If dry weather persists, corn yields may fall further in
states such as Mato Grosso, Goias and Minas Gerais, a weather
specialist said.
    Last year Brazilian farmers collected 102.58 million tonnes
of corn, according to government estimates. 
    In April, a Reuters poll of 11 forecasters showed the
possibility of a record corn crop of 107 million tonnes, but
poor weather during the development stage hurt that prospect.
    Brazil's second corn crop, which is planted after soybeans
are harvested at the end of the country's summer, was the most
hit by a lack of rainfall. 
    Agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado had initially
pegged Brazil's second corn crop at 84 million tonnes, only to
slash that forecast to below 71 million tonnes a few weeks into
the season.

                   
 Forecaster        Output (mln T)      Area (mln ha)
                                       
                                       
 AgRural           90.9                19.4
                                       
 Celeres           88.84               20.03
                                       
 Conab             96.39               19.84
                                       
 Cogo              91.7                19.8
                                       
 Datagro           101.65              19.88
                                       
 IHS Markit        88                  19.9
                                       
 Safras & Mercado  104.138             21.108
                                       
 StoneX            89.68               19.25
                                       
 Rabobank          89.5                19.2
                                       
 USDA              98.5                
                                       
                                       
 Average           93.93               19.82
                                       
 Highest estimate  104.138             21.108
                                       
 Lowest estimate   88                  12.2
                                       
                                       
 2019/20 (Govt)    102.58              
                                       
 Average vs        -8.43%              
 2019/20                               
                                       
 
 (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing
by Andrew Heavens and Jan Harvey)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up