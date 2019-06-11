Consumer Goods and Retail
June 11, 2019

Brazil's Abiove says traders may cut credit to farmers due to default, bankruptcies



SAO PAULO, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s soy industry group Abiove said commodities traders may reduce financing to farmers by up to 50% in the new crop (2019/20) due to defaults and bankruptcy protection requests in the farm sector.

Abiove President André Nassar told reporters on Tuesday that commodities traders are taking a more cautious approach to the new season because of uncertainty stemming from freight prices in Brazil and a large soybean supply in the United States. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Susan Thomas)

