Cargill's Brazil unit sees infrastructure investments as possible

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - An executive at Cargill Inc’s Brazil unit said the company may consider making investments in infrastructure projects like roads and rail in the country, a leading producer of grains such as soybeans and corn.

“There are areas at the company which may take an interest,” Paulo Sousa, grains and oilseeds supply chain head at Cargill Agrícola SA, said in relation to such investments. Sousa, who spoke on the sidelines of an event hosted by Mato Grosso state to attract private investments in road infrastructure, said the company is among the two largest users of freight services in Brazil. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)