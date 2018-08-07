Brazil corn exports could fall to 20 mln T in 2018 - Dreyfus

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports could fall to 20 million tonnes in 2018, a volume below most analysts’ estimates, due to a smaller crop, Luis Barbieri, oilseeds head for commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Company said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an industry event in Sao Paulo, the executive also noted that concerns related to the cost of freight in Brazil and the uncertainty caused by the trade spat between the United States and China are disrupting forward sales of Brazil’s next grain crop. Brazil’s government had projected corn exports at 30 million tonnes this year. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Susan Thomas)