Brazil soybean farmers face 20 pct jump in fertilizer, pesticide cost

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean farmers face a rise of about 20 percent in fertilizer and pesticide costs ahead of the 2018/19 crop cycle, which will be planted from around September, according to a senior agribusiness analyst at investment bank Itaú BBA.

A rise in farm input costs will likely reduce margins for farmers in Brazil’s agricultural heartland, Guilherme Bellotti said during a presentation.

Soybean margins in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil’s largest grain producing state, are estimated to fall to 1,458 reais per hectare in 2018/19 from 2,155 reais in the previous harvest, he said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)