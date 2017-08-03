FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Truck drivers protest in Brazil may delay grain loadings -industry group
#Industrials
August 3, 2017 / 6:46 PM / 2 months ago

Truck drivers protest in Brazil may delay grain loadings -industry group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil grains exporters group Anec on Thursday said it will send an official communication to foreign buyers saying that protests by truck drivers in the country might delay grain loading operations at Brazilian ports.

Anec’s director Sergio Mendes said protests against high diesel prices have impacted the flow of grains particularly in Mato Grosso, Brazil’s top producing state. The demonstrations entered a third day on Thursday and have spread to other states such as Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná, local media reported. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)

