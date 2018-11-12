Brazil soy exports to surpass 80 mln tonnes in 2018 on Chinese demand

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean exporters are forecast to sell a record volume of soybeans this year as China’s appetite for the oilseed remains strong, according to traders and shipping data on Monday.

Exports from Brazil, the world’s largest exporter of the oilseed, are expected to surpass 80 million tonnes in 2018, according to data from shipping agent Williams.

Grain trader Agribrasil sees the country’s soybean exports reaching as much as 83 million tonnes on strong Chinese demand, up from 68 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes and Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)