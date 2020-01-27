Brazil soybean harvesting at 4.2%, Mato Grosso leads -AgRural

SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 4.2% of their planted area through Jan. 23, less than the 13% seen in the same year-ago period because of planting delays, AgRural said in a statement on Monday.

In the prior week, harvesting of the 2019/2020 crop had reached 1.8% of the area.

The work is most advanced in Mato Grosso state, Brazil’s largest grain producer, despite rains that sometimes cause harvesters to stop filed work.

In places like Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and Goiás, farmers have begun collecting their beans but only in small areas, AgRural said. There will be more significant harvesting advances in those states next month.

AgRural estimates Brazil's 2019/2020 soybean output at a record 123.9 million tonnes. Next month, that estimate will be revised, the statement said.