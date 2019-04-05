Brazil soybean sales lag, spurring worries over corn storage space

SAO PAULO, April 5 (Reuters) - The sale of Brazilian soybeans has lagged due to a fall in port premiums, raising the prospect for a lack of storage space for the country’s winter corn, which is planted after the oilseeds are harvested, according to analysts.

Soybean premiums started April at 40 cents per bushel, according to Esalq, the University of Sao Paulo’s Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea). This is down from almost 70 cents in February and well below the $1 premium around this time a year ago, when the trade war between the United States and China began to escalate driving up demand for Brazilian soy.

“This past week we saw the lowest (premium) levels since the second half of January,” said Cepea analyst Débora da Silva. She said farmers are hoarding their beans and are currently only delivering what was previously negotiated.

The problem is also generating concern as to whether Brazilian producers will have enough space to store the winter corn, which this year was planted earlier in some regions.

For example, consultancy T&F Agroeconomica said that in Rio Grande do Sul state there is “desperation” to find warehouse space at the Rio Grande port.

T&F cited the substantial increase of soy production in the state without the corresponding construction of soybean storage space and a fall in Brazil’s soy export prospects.

Competition from the United states, which has ample stocks, is also weighing on demand for the Brazilian oilseeds, the analysts said, adding sales may lag for as long as the United States and China cannot find compromise to end their trade dispute.

A decision whether to sell Brazil’s soy also hinges on an assessment of how much soybeans the United States will produce this season, and whether the climate will cause any damage to the crop, Cepea’s Silva said.

According to Ana Luiza Lodi, analyst at INTL FCStone, Brazilian soybean sales are lagging for this period of the year after a strong start.

Still, consultancy firm Safras & Mercado noted “a reasonable” evolution in trades during March as some farmers took advantage of favorable currency swings.

Anec, an association representing Brazilian grain exporters, has cut its soybean export projection to 67 million tonnes from 73 million tonnes this season.