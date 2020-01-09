Cargill, Bunge lead Brazil grain shipments in 2019 -shipping data

SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Cargill was the largest exporter of soybean and corn from Brazil last year, with combined shipments totaling more than 17 million tonnes for the U.S.-based merchant, according to data released on Thursday by maritime agency Cargonave.

Cargill was followed closely by rival by Bunge, which shipped almost 15 million tonnes of the two commodities, according to the data.

Brazil’s main soybean destination last year was China, with shipments totaling around 57 million tonnes to the Asian country even as it reduced purchases after a deadly pig disease cut demand for grains that are used as livestock feed.

The data also showed Japan as the largest buyer of corn from Brazil, in a year when shipments out of the country exceeded 40 million tonnes, a new record.

BRAZIL’S MAIN SOYBEAN EXPORTERS IN 2019 (millions of tonnes)

Cargill........11.04

Bunge..........9.09

ADM............7.54

Dreyfus........7.29

Amaggi.........6.39

Gavilon........4.83

Cofco..........3.7

Glencore.......2.75

Coamo..........2.25

Engelhart......1.98

CHS............1.77

Cutrale........1.6

Bianchini......1.21

CJ.............1.04

NovaAgri.......0.7

Agrex..........0.61

AFG Brasil.....0.6

Olam...........0.54

BRAZIL’S MAIN CORN EXPORTERS IN 2019 (in millions of tonnes)

Cargill........6.08

Bunge..........5.79

Amaggi.........4.15

ADM............3.74

Dreyfus........3.5

Gavilon........3.36

Cofco..........3.36

Glencore.......2.70

Coamo..........1.3

Engelhart......1.1

Olam...........0.79

NovaAgri.......0.78

AFG Brasil.....0.6

Agrex..........0.54

ALZ............0.2

MAIN DESTINATIONS FOR BRAZIL’S SOYBEANS IN 2019 (in millions of tonnes)

China..........57.17

Spain...........2.40

Holland.........1.63

Thailand........1.57

Iran............1.46

Turkey..........1.26

Russia..........1.00

Others...........5.9

MAIN DESTINATIONS FOR BRAZIL’S CORN IN 2019 (in millions of tonnes)

Japan...........6.65

Iran............5.50

Vietnam.........3.60

South Korea.....3.35

Spain...........3.08

Egypt...........3.01

Taiwan..........2.75

Mexico..........1.94

Bangladesh.......1.5

Malasia.........1.36

Marrocos........1.09

Others..........7.44