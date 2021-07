FILE PHOTO: A physiotherapist adjusts an oxygen mask on a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease at the ICU of Parelheiros Municipal Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil registered 27,783 new COVID-19 cases and 830 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

That brought the total in Brazil to 18,769,808 cases and 524,417 deaths.