Brazil hails WTO decision in chicken case against Indonesia
October 17, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 5 days ago

Brazil hails WTO decision in chicken case against Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASÍLIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A Brazilian foreign ministry official praised a World Trade Organization (WTO) decision regarding a dispute opposing the country and Indonesia, saying it will effectively remove barriers on chicken trade.

Carlos Cozendey, economic affairs undersecretary at the ministry, told a press conference on Tuesday the Brazilian government believes it is possible to start exporting chicken to Indonesia next year following the ruling. Brazil said a WTO panel recognized Indonesia imposed unjustified restrictions on chicken trade. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Ana Mano)

