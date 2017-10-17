Brazil wins WTO chicken case against Indonesia, advisor says

BRASÍLIA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization panel has ruled in favor of Brazil regarding barriers on chicken imports that had been imposed by Indonesia on the South American nation, said consultancy Barral M Jorge & Associados, which advised Brazil on the case.

The dispute began in 2014 opposing Indonesia and Brazil, which is the world’s largest chicken exporter. Last year, Brazilian chicken exports totaled $6.8 billion, according to trade group ABPA. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)