RPT-Brazil's National Monetary Council sets 2024 inflation target at 3.00%

BRASILIA, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s National Monetary Council (CMN) on Thursday set the central bank’s 2024 inflation target at 3.00%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points on either side.

The CMN, Brazil’s highest economic policy body, which includes the economy minister and central bank president, kept the 2021, 2022 and 2023 targets at 3.75%, 3.50% and 3.25%, respectively. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever)