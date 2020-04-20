Brazil could call for bids to operate 22 airports by early next year

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government could publish a call for bids to operate 22 airport concessions around the country by year’s end or early 2021, Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas said on Monday.

A long-expected call for bids to build and operate the West-East Integration Railway (Fiol), expected to haul grains and minerals, is “on the final stretch to being released,” Freitas said. The minister’s comments come as the new coronavirus outbreak places in doubt the country’s aggressive prior plans to attract infrastructure investment. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)