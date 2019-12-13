Brazil delays two key rail project auctions for third quarter 2020

BRASÍLIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has pushed back the auction of two vital railway projects until next year’s third quarter, according to a statement on Friday from the infrastructure ministry, which added that the country wants to raise 101 billion reais ($24 billion) by auctioning up to 44 projects.

The government had said it would auction off two licenses to complete and operate nearly 1,500 km (930 miles) of railways in the first half of 2020. ($1 = 4.1964 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Isabel Versiani; editing by Jonathan Oatis)