UPDATE 1-Brazil's Mato Grosso lures UAE investors for road projects

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Mato Grosso Governor Pedro Taques hopes to persuade funds and companies from the United Arab Emirates to invest in the state’s infrastructure, he said on Tuesday at the launch of a program to grant licenses to build and operate roads in Brazil’s largest grain producing state.

Taques was addressing potential investors in Sao Paulo, including executives at trading firms such as Cargill Inc, as the state kicks off a road show to promote the projects.

United Arab Emirates investors could participate in the projects in partnership with local road operators in the upcoming license auctions, Marcelo Duarte, the state’s infrastructure secretary, told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

“It would be the first time UAE investors make investments in state infrastructure assets,” the secretary said, adding that representatives for UAE funds spent some days in Mato Grosso recently to get to know investment opportunities in the state.

Mato Grosso is seeking around $458 million in private investments in the first phase of the program. Initially three contracts will be awarded for companies to operate three stretches of roads totaling 525 kilometers (326 miles), officials said. The first three licenses will have a duration of 30 years.

Mato Grosso believes mid-sized Brazilian construction firms and local funds will also seek to take stakes in the consortia who will bid to operate roads in the state, which produces about 60 million tonnes of grains per year. The government will hold meetings with 12 potential investors this afternoon.

In prior bidding processes, only large Brazilian construction companies were inclined to participate, using funding from development bank BNDES, Duarte said. With the Lava Jato corruption investigation ensnaring most of the big players, the profile of the investors who will participate in the bidding groups is likely to change, he said.

“We are offering rates of return above the Selic base rate so that the projects can be funded at market rates. These projects do not need subsidized interest rates to be carried out,” the secretary said.

The bidding rules for the first phase of the program will be published sometime in November. The auctions of the first three stretches of road will take place in December, Duarte said.

