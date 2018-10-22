FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Tivit, Banco BMG file for registry as public companies

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil information technology company Tivit Terceirizacao de Processos, Servicos e Tecnologia SA and Banco BMG bank on Monday asked for authorization of Brazilian exchange regulator CVM to become a public company.

Reuters had previously reported Tivit and Banco BMG had hired bankers to prepare for potential IPOs, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. The registry as a public company is a necessary step before filing for an initial public offering. (Reporting by Jake Spring)

