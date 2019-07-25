Company News
July 25, 2019 / 1:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil court orders Petrobras to refuel Iranian grain vessels

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s top court has ordered on Thursday that state-controlled oil company Petrobras refuel two Iranian grain vessels stranded near the Paranagua port for a month unable to head back to the Middle East due to lack of fuel.

Brazilian Chief Justice Dias Toffoli has overturned an injunction that authorized state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA to refrain from fuelling up the vessels. The Brazilian company has denied the service citing United States’ sanctions to Iran. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
