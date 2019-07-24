Brazil trade secretary sees no impact of Iran shipping impasse

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s foreign trade secretary Lucas Ferraz said there are no signs that the impasse involving Iranian ships without fuel near Brazilian ports will affect bilateral trade relations.

So far, Ferraz said, there has been no impact on Brazilian exports to Iran. The ships, scheduled to bring grains back to Iran, lack fuel for the journey because state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA refused to sell them bunker fuel due to U.S. sanctions on Iran.