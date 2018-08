RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest private lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA plans to appeal a decision suspending a favorable corporate tax ruling, the bank said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

The statement came after a Federal Regional Court ruled against the bank earlier this month, Itau said, suspending a favorable ruling made by a tax court in April, 2017. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)