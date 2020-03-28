Brazil judge allows Batista brothers to attend board meetings at family company

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court on Friday allowed billionaire brothers Wesley and Joesley Batista to attend board meetings at their family company, J&F Investimentos, despite a ban on them taking leadership posts due to a landmark corruption case.

The Batista brothers own the parent company of JBS SA , one of the largest meatpackers in the world, and reached agreements in 2017 to pay $3.2 billion in fines for their role in corruption scandals that threatened to topple then-President Michel Temer.

At that time the fine was a record high for a corruption case.

The brothers will be able to participate in board meetings, but without voting rights. The judge also maintained a ban on the Batistas performing managerial roles at the company.

The decision came through a request by Joesley Batista, but the judge decided to apply it to Wesley Batista as well. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)