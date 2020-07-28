Brazil jobs figures show V-shaped economic recovery is possible -Economy Ministry's Bianco

BRASILIA, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s formal job figures for June show the labor market is recovering from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis and that a “V-shaped” economic recovery is distinctly possible, Work and Pensions Secretary Bruno Bianco said on Tuesday.

Bianco was speaking in an online presentation after Economy Ministry figures showed the economy shed 11,000 formal jobs in June, by far the smallest fall in employment since the onset of the crisis earlier this year.