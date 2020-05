BRASILIA, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil is preparing new measures to boost hiring once the coronavirus crisis passes, Work and Pensions Secretary Bruno Bianco said on Wednesday, adding that this should be soon.

Speaking to journalists in a virtual press conference after figures showed record job losses in April due to the pandemic, Bianco said government measures have helped save over 8 million jobs and 1 million employers. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever)