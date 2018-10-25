FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 25, 2018 / 8:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil home loans funded by consumer savings jump 44 pct in Sept -Abecip

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s program to finance home loans with consumer savings saw lending increase 44 percent year-on-year in September to 4.91 billion reais ($1.33 billion), mortgage lender association Abecip said on Thursday.

In the first nine months of the year, the program, funded by special consumer bank savings in the Brazilian System for Savings and Loans (SBPE), saw mortgages rise 25 percent year-on-year to 40.8 billion reais, according to Abecip. That was well ahead of Abecip’s prediction of 16 percent growth for 2018.

SBPE is the largest source of home mortgage financing in Brazil.

Banco Bradesco SA led the sector in September, dispersing loans worth 1.38 billion reais, followed by Caixa Economica Federal with 1.16 billion reais and Itau Unibanco Holding SA with 1.06 billion reais, according to Abecip.

$1 = 3.7017 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.