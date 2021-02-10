Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Consumer Financial Services

Brazil's 2021 bank lending expected to grow by 7.3%, survey shows

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s bank lending is expected to grow 7.3% in 2021 but loan quality is likely to deteriorate, a survey by the country’s banking lobby association Febraban showed on Wednesday.

The expected loan growth rate is slightly up from a December survey, when banks expected Brazil’s loan book to climb 7% in 2021.

Banks said the 90-day loan default ratio should be 3.7%, an improvement on their December estimate of 4% but a rise from 2020 when it reached 2.9%.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Edmund Blair

