RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Light’s board approved the issuance of 100 million reais ($30.54 million) in debentures with a term of two years for its subsidiary Light Energia, the Brazilian utility said early on Friday.

The funds raised will be aimed at strengthening working capital, the utility said. ($1 = 3.2739 reais) (Reporting by Raquel Stenzel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)