FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Market News
January 9, 2018 / 7:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA top Brazil's M&A rankings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian conglomerates under
pressure from corruption probes and excessive debt were forced
to sell major assets last year, lifting the value of mergers and
acquisitions in the country 33 percent from the year before to
$61.77 billion. 
    Bigger transactions drove the increase, as the number of
deals fell to 544 in 2017 from 615 a year before. 
    The following tables show the ranking of the top 10 M&A
advisers in Brazil last year, by the value and number of deals.
    For more on dealmaking trends in 2018:
    
 RANK 2017   RANK 2016   FINANCIAL        VALUE OF DEALS
                         ADVISORY FIRM    (Jan.1-Dec.31)
 1           2           Banco Bradesco   $24.449 bln
                         BBI SA           
 2           n.a.        Morgan Stanley   $23.158 bln
                         & Co             
 3           3           Banco Itaú BBA   $10.801 bln
                         SA               
 4           6           Banco BTG        $8.549 bln
                         Pactual SA       
 5           n.a         Industrial &     $4.778 bln
                         Comm Bank China  
 6           1           Banco Santander  $4.538 bln
                         Brasil SA        
 7           4           JPMorgan Chase   $3.667 bln
                         & Co             
 8           11          Credit Suisse    $2.9 bln
                         Group AG         
 9           12          Deutsche Bank    $2 bln
 10          9           Bank of America  $1.993 bln
                         Merrill Lynch    
                                          
             SUBTOTAL                     $54.339 bln
             WITH                         
             FINANCIAL                    
             ADVISER                      
             INDUSTRY                     $61.775 bln
             TOTAL                        
 

    NUMBER OF DEALS: 
    
 RANK 2017   RANK 2016   FINANCIAL        NUMBER OF
                         ADVISOR          DEALS
                                          (Jan.1-Dec
                                          31 2017)
 1           1           Itaú BBA SA      47
 2           3           Banco BTG        30
                         Pactual SA       
 3           2           Banco Bradesco   21
                         BBI SA           
 4           5           Banco Santander  13
                         Brasil SA        
 5           4           BR Partners      9
                         Banco de         
                         Investimento     
 6           6           Bank of America  8
                         Merrill Lynch    
 7           n.a.        Arab Banking     7
                         Corporation      
 8           7           Morgan Stanley   6
                         & Co             
 8           11          Rothschild & Co  6
 10          12          Credit Suisse    5
                         Group AG         
                                          
 SUBTOTAL                                 175
 WITH                                     
 FINANCIAL                                
 ADVISER                                  
 INDUSTRY                                 544
 TOTAL                                    
 
    ($1 = 3.24 reais)

 (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.