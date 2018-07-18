FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018

TABLE-Itaú and Morgan Stanley lead M&A advisory by value, BTG by deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - The value of Brazilian
mergers and acquisitions in the first half of 2018 fell 26
percent from the same period in 2017 to $26.3 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
    Following are the investment banks with most advisory work,
by total deal value and by number of mandates: 
    
 FINANCIAL       RANK H1  RANK H1  VALUE OF DEALS-   NUMBER OF
 ADVISORY FIRM   2018     2017     $ bln (Jan        DEALS(Jan
                                   1-June 30)        1-June 30)
 Itau Unibanco   1        5        19.508            11
 Morgan Stanley  2        1        18.608            4
 Riza Capital    3        -        16.670            5
 JPMorgan        4        4        16.109            3
 Bank of         5        9        14.649            3
 America                                             
 Merrill Lynch                                       
 Banco BTG       6        3        3.722             10
 Pactual SA                                          
 Cooperatieve    7        -        1.400             1
 Rabobank UA                                         
 Industrial &    7        -        1.400             1
 Comm Bank                                           
 China                                               
 UBS             7        -        1.400             1
 Citi            10       6        1.080             3
 Santander       11       8        0.272             2
 Global                                              
                                                     
 Industry Total                    26.339            212
 
    
 (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
