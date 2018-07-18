TABLE-Itaú and Morgan Stanley lead M&A advisory by value, BTG by deals

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - The value of Brazilian mergers and acquisitions in the first half of 2018 fell 26 percent from the same period in 2017 to $26.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Following are the investment banks with most advisory work, by total deal value and by number of mandates: FINANCIAL RANK H1 RANK H1 VALUE OF DEALS- NUMBER OF ADVISORY FIRM 2018 2017 $ bln (Jan DEALS(Jan 1-June 30) 1-June 30) Itau Unibanco 1 5 19.508 11 Morgan Stanley 2 1 18.608 4 Riza Capital 3 - 16.670 5 JPMorgan 4 4 16.109 3 Bank of 5 9 14.649 3 America Merrill Lynch Banco BTG 6 3 3.722 10 Pactual SA Cooperatieve 7 - 1.400 1 Rabobank UA Industrial & 7 - 1.400 1 Comm Bank China UBS 7 - 1.400 1 Citi 10 6 1.080 3 Santander 11 8 0.272 2 Global Industry Total 26.339 212 (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)