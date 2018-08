SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Magazine Luiza SA, a Brazilian electronics and appliance retailer whose shares have surged 100 percent in the last year, beat profit estimates on Monday, despite Brazil’s slow economic recovery.

In a securities filing, the company posted second-quarter net income of 140.7 million reais ($37.6 million), double the same period a year ago and beating a Reuters estimate of 123 million reais.