Brazil retailer Marisa Lojas prices new share offering at 10 reais/share

BRASILIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Marisa Lojas has priced a share offering of 51,562,500 shares at 10 reais per share, which will raise 515.6 million reais ($122 million), the company said in a securities filing.

The price represents a 7.8% discount from Wednesday’s closing price of 10.85 reais, and brings the firm’s market capitalisation up to 1.4 billion reais.

The offer of at least 46,875,000 new shares was first announced last month, and it may yet be increased by up to 5,208,333 shares, the company said.

The proceeds of the offering will be used to pay down debt and strengthen the company’s working capital.