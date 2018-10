LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Brazil’s sovereign debt fell slightly by four basis points on Monday, following the election victory of Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil’s five-year credit default swaps (CDS) tightened to 204 bps from Friday’s closing price, according to data from IHS Markit. (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)