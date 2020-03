BRASILIA, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank bought almost $3 billion of dollar-denominated Brazilian sovereign bonds from domestic banks this week, it said in a statement on Friday, part of its repurchase program to minimize volatility and provide liquidity to the market.

The total purchased was $2.95 billion, from a total outstanding available amount of $31 billion. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)